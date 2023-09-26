Hello User
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 10586.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10557.45 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at 10,536.45 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 10,720, while the low was 10,520.10. Maruti Suzuki has a market capitalization of 3,19,721.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 10,624.80, and the 52-week low is 8,076.65. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 21,249 shares traded for Maruti Suzuki on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:57 AM IST Maruti Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:55 AM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹10557.45, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹10586.25

The current data shows that the stock price of Maruti is 10557.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.27%, resulting in a net change of -28.8.

26 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Maruti share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.6%
3 Months6.63%
6 Months27.9%
YTD26.13%
1 Year13.32%
26 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10584, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹10536.45

Based on the current data, the price of Maruti stock is 10584, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 47.55.

26 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10536.45 on last trading day

On the last day of March, the volume of Maruti shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 21,249 shares. The closing price for the shares was 10,536.45.

