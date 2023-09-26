Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at ₹10,536.45 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was ₹10,720, while the low was ₹10,520.10. Maruti Suzuki has a market capitalization of ₹3,19,721.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹10,624.80, and the 52-week low is ₹8,076.65. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 21,249 shares traded for Maruti Suzuki on this day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Maruti is ₹10557.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.27%, resulting in a net change of -28.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.6%
|3 Months
|6.63%
|6 Months
|27.9%
|YTD
|26.13%
|1 Year
|13.32%
Based on the current data, the price of Maruti stock is ₹10584, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 47.55.
On the last day of March, the volume of Maruti shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 21,249 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹10,536.45.
