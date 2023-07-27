Hello User
Maruti Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:28 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 27 Jul 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 9760.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9748 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day, Maruti opened at a price of 9760.95 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 9811.25 and a low of 9729.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Maruti stood at 294,467.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was recorded at 10,036.7, while the 52-week low was 8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti was 4982 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:28 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9760.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki had a BSE volume of 4982 shares. The closing price for Maruti shares on that day was 9760.95.

