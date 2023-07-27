Maruti Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

On the last day, Maruti opened at a price of ₹9760.95 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹9811.25 and a low of ₹9729.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Maruti stood at ₹294,467.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was recorded at ₹10,036.7, while the 52-week low was ₹8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti was 4982 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2023, 08:28 AM IST
Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9760.95 yesterday
On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki had a BSE volume of 4982 shares. The closing price for Maruti shares on that day was ₹9760.95.