Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti closed today at ₹10552.9, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹10426.45

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at ₹10,287 and closed at ₹10,596.25. The stock reached a high of ₹10,665.6 and a low of ₹10,287 during the day. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki was ₹3,13,921.6 crore. The stock had a 52-week high of ₹10,812.4 and a 52-week low of ₹8,076.65. The total BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki was 41,482 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Maruti share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Maruti Suzuki India 10552.9 126.45 1.21 10812.4 8076.65 318782.07 Tata Motors 640.7 14.25 2.27 677.9 375.5 245378.31 Tata Motors DVR 423.4 10.25 2.48 449.0 190.65 162155.73 Ashok Leyland 168.1 1.6 0.96 191.45 133.1 49356.3 Jupiter Wagons 309.4 14.7 4.99 412.5 71.05 11987.62

Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Maruti Suzuki India stock is ₹10448.3 and the high price is ₹10846.1.

Maruti October futures opened at 10545.0 as against previous close of 10490.6 Maruti is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 10546.85. The bid price for the stock is 10606.95, while the offer price is slightly higher at 10611.2. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 50. The stock has a significant open interest of 3167150.

Top active options for Maruti Top active call options for Maruti at 27 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of ₹11000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹10800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹157.3 (+82.06%) & ₹238.65 (+73.19%) respectively. Top active put options for Maruti at 27 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of ₹10500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹10000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹123.55 (-53.29%) & ₹34.5 (-60.07%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 80% on year to ₹3,716.5 crore Maruti Suzuki India, the largest passenger car manufacturer in the country, reported a standalone net profit of ₹3,716.5 crore in the quarter ended September 2023. https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/maruti-suzuki-q2-results-net-profit-jumps-80-on-year-to-rs-37165-11698394712738.html

Maruti share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 10687.06 10 Days 10659.86 20 Days 10529.90 50 Days 10214.18 100 Days 9920.52 300 Days 9298.80

Maruti share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 17 17 17 18 Buy 12 12 12 12 Hold 7 7 7 7 Sell 1 1 1 2 Strong Sell 3 3 3 3

Maruti share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.38% 3 Months 12.15% 6 Months 22.02% YTD 24.18% 1 Year 15.76%

Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10596.25 on last trading day On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki had a trading volume of 41,482 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹10,596.25.