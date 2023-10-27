Hello User
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti closed today at 10552.9, up 1.21% from yesterday's 10426.45

27 Oct 2023
Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 10426.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10552.9 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at 10,287 and closed at 10,596.25. The stock reached a high of 10,665.6 and a low of 10,287 during the day. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki was 3,13,921.6 crore. The stock had a 52-week high of 10,812.4 and a 52-week low of 8,076.65. The total BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki was 41,482 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:35 PM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed today at ₹10552.9, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹10426.45

Maruti stock closed today at 10,552.9, which represents a 1.21% increase from the previous day's closing price of 10,426.45. The net change in the stock price was 126.45.

27 Oct 2023, 06:24 PM IST Maruti share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India10552.9126.451.2110812.48076.65318782.07
Tata Motors640.714.252.27677.9375.5245378.31
Tata Motors DVR423.410.252.48449.0190.65162155.73
Ashok Leyland168.11.60.96191.45133.149356.3
Jupiter Wagons309.414.74.99412.571.0511987.62
27 Oct 2023, 05:40 PM IST Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Maruti Suzuki India stock is 10448.3 and the high price is 10846.1.

27 Oct 2023, 03:31 PM IST Maruti October futures opened at 10545.0 as against previous close of 10490.6

Maruti is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 10546.85. The bid price for the stock is 10606.95, while the offer price is slightly higher at 10611.2. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 50. The stock has a significant open interest of 3167150.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 02:43 PM IST Top active options for Maruti

Top active call options for Maruti at 27 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of 11000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 10800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 157.3 (+82.06%) & 238.65 (+73.19%) respectively.

Top active put options for Maruti at 27 Oct 14:43 were at strike price of 10500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 10000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 123.55 (-53.29%) & 34.5 (-60.07%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST Maruti share price live: Stock Peers

27 Oct 2023, 02:12 PM IST Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Maruti Suzuki India stock is 10,448.3, while the high price is 10,846.1.

27 Oct 2023, 02:09 PM IST Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 80% on year to ₹3,716.5 crore

Maruti Suzuki India, the largest passenger car manufacturer in the country, reported a standalone net profit of 3,716.5 crore in the quarter ended September 2023.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/maruti-suzuki-q2-results-net-profit-jumps-80-on-year-to-rs-37165-11698394712738.html

27 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST Maruti share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days10687.06
10 Days10659.86
20 Days10529.90
50 Days10214.18
100 Days9920.52
300 Days9298.80
27 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Top active options for Maruti

Top active call options for Maruti at 27 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 11000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 10500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 96.0 (+11.11%) & 288.75 (+11.79%) respectively.

Top active put options for Maruti at 27 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 10500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 10000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 212.6 (-19.62%) & 62.2 (-28.01%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

The Maruti Suzuki India stock reached a low price of 10448.3 and a high price of 10570.45 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 12:56 PM IST Maruti Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:56 PM IST Maruti October futures opened at 10545.0 as against previous close of 10490.6

Maruti, a leading automobile manufacturer, has a spot price of 10513.15. The bid price stands at 10562.15, while the offer price is 10565.0. The offer quantity is 50, and the bid quantity is also 50. The open interest for Maruti is 2938200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Maruti share price live: Stock Peers

27 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST Maruti share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy17171718
Buy12121212
Hold7777
Sell1112
Strong Sell3333
27 Oct 2023, 12:16 PM IST Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Maruti Suzuki India stock is 10,448.3 and the high price is 10,570.45.

27 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Top active options for Maruti

Top active call options for Maruti at 27 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 11000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 10500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 99.0 (+14.58%) & 295.5 (+14.4%) respectively.

Top active put options for Maruti at 27 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 10500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 10000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 205.0 (-22.5%) & 61.0 (-29.4%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 11:46 AM IST Maruti October futures opened at 10545.0 as against previous close of 10490.6

Maruti, a leading automobile company, has a spot price of 10520.2. The bid price is 10577.0, and the offer price is 10581.95. The offer quantity is 100, and the bid quantity is 50. The open interest stands at 2940200. Maruti continues to be a popular choice in the stock market with steady trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 11:38 AM IST Maruti share price live: Stock Peers

27 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

Maruti Suzuki India stock's low price for the day was 10448.3, while the high price was 10570.45.

27 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Maruti

Top active call options for Maruti at 27 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 11000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 10500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 100.5 (+16.32%) & 298.25 (+15.47%) respectively.

Top active put options for Maruti at 27 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 10500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 10000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 198.0 (-25.14%) & 55.65 (-35.59%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM IST Maruti share price live: Stock Peers

27 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST Maruti Suzuki India share price live: Today's Price range

Maruti Suzuki India stock reached a low of 10448.3 and a high of 10570.45 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Maruti Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Maruti share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.38%
3 Months12.15%
6 Months22.02%
YTD24.18%
1 Year15.76%
27 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10596.25 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki had a trading volume of 41,482 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was 10,596.25.

