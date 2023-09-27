Hello User
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's stocks plummet in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 10586.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10577.85 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading, Maruti's stock opened at 10600 and closed at 10586.25. The stock reached a high of 10634.65 and a low of 10529.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Maruti is 319,535.76 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 10720 and the 52-week low is 8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti shares on this day was 65,408.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10577.85, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹10586.25

The current data of Maruti stock indicates that the stock price is 10577.85. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.08. The net change in the stock price is -8.4.

27 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10586.25 on last trading day

On the last day of March, the trading volume for Maruti on the BSE was 65,408 shares. The closing price for the stock was 10,586.25.

