Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stock soars on positive trading day

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at ₹9568 and closed at ₹9570.2. The stock reached a high of ₹9624.9 and a low of ₹9486.1 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹287,510.74 crore. In the past 52 weeks, Maruti Suzuki's stock has reached a high of ₹10,036.7 and a low of ₹8076.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,255 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.