Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stock soars on positive trading day

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at ₹9568 and closed at ₹9570.2. The stock reached a high of ₹9624.9 and a low of ₹9486.1 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹287,510.74 crore. In the past 52 weeks, Maruti Suzuki's stock has reached a high of ₹10,036.7 and a low of ₹8076.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,255 shares.
Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9559.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹9508.5
As of the current data, the stock price of Maruti is ₹9559.65. There has been a 0.54 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹51.15.
Maruti share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.53%
|3 Months
|-2.59%
|6 Months
|9.76%
|YTD
|13.24%
|1 Year
|8.81%
Maruti Live Updates
Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9517.7, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹9570.2
The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is ₹9517.7, with a percent change of -0.55 and a net change of -52.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.55% and the net change is a decrease of ₹52.5.
Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9570.2 on last trading day
