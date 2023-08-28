comScore
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stock soars on positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 9508.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9559.65 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at 9568 and closed at 9570.2. The stock reached a high of 9624.9 and a low of 9486.1 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 287,510.74 crore. In the past 52 weeks, Maruti Suzuki's stock has reached a high of 10,036.7 and a low of 8076.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,255 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:43:13 AM IST

Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9559.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹9508.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Maruti is 9559.65. There has been a 0.54 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 51.15.

28 Aug 2023, 09:34:25 AM IST

Maruti share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.53%
3 Months-2.59%
6 Months9.76%
YTD13.24%
1 Year8.81%
28 Aug 2023, 09:34:20 AM IST

Maruti Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:00:50 AM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9517.7, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹9570.2

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9517.7, with a percent change of -0.55 and a net change of -52.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.55% and the net change is a decrease of 52.5.

28 Aug 2023, 08:21:17 AM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9570.2 on last trading day

On the last day of March, the BSE volume for Maruti shares was 10,255. The closing price for Maruti shares on this day was 9,570.2.

