Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stocks Plunge in Trading Session

Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at ₹9750.05 and closed at ₹9756.35 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹9826.35 and a low of ₹9690 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹294,487.28 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹10,036.7 and its 52-week low was ₹8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki shares was 7234.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Maruti is ₹9730. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -18.65, indicating a decrease of ₹18.65.
The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is ₹9748.65. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.7, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹7.7. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decrease in value.
On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki had a trading volume of 7,234 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹9,756.35.
