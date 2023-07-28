Hello User
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Stocks Plunge in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 9748.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9730 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at 9750.05 and closed at 9756.35 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 9826.35 and a low of 9690 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stood at 294,487.28 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 10,036.7 and its 52-week low was 8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki shares was 7234.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:19 AM IST Maruti share price NSE Live :Maruti trading at ₹9730, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹9748.65

The current data shows that the stock price of Maruti is 9730. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -18.65, indicating a decrease of 18.65.

28 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9748.65, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹9756.35

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 9748.65. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.7, which means that the stock has decreased by 7.7. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decrease in value.

28 Jul 2023, 08:19 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9756.35 yesterday

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki had a trading volume of 7,234 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 9,756.35.

