Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stock surges on positive trading day
1 min read.Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM ISTLivemint
Maruti stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 9508.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9591.45 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at ₹9508.55 and closed at ₹9508.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹9667.3, while the lowest price was ₹9508.55. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki stood at ₹289,738.58 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹10,036.7 and a low of ₹8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki on this day was 17,273 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Aug 2023, 09:03:23 AM IST
29 Aug 2023, 08:28:28 AM IST
