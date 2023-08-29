comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 29 2023 09:07:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.5 0.77%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 442.2 0.19%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 604.9 0.45%
  1. Tech Mahindra share price
  2. 1,197 1.05%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 409.05 0.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stock surges on positive trading day
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stock surges on positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 9508.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9591.45 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MarutiPremium
Maruti

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at 9508.55 and closed at 9508.5. The highest price reached during the day was 9667.3, while the lowest price was 9508.55. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki stood at 289,738.58 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 10,036.7 and a low of 8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki on this day was 17,273 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:03:23 AM IST

Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9591.45, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹9508.5

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the price is 9591.45. There has been a 0.87 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 82.95.

29 Aug 2023, 08:28:28 AM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9508.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in March, the volume of Maruti shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 17,273. The closing price for the day was 9,508.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App