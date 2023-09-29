Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Bearish

On the last day, Maruti opened with a price of ₹10674.85 and closed at ₹10675. The highest price reached during the day was ₹10699.65, while the lowest price recorded was ₹10536. The market capitalization for Maruti is ₹319206.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹10720, and the 52-week low is ₹8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti was 3056 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.