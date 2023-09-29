Hello User
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Maruti stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 10675 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10566.95 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day, Maruti opened with a price of 10674.85 and closed at 10675. The highest price reached during the day was 10699.65, while the lowest price recorded was 10536. The market capitalization for Maruti is 319206.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 10720, and the 52-week low is 8076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti was 3056 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10566.95, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹10675

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 10566.95. There has been a percent change of -1.01, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -108.05, indicating a decrease of 108.05 in the stock price.

29 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10675 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's BSE volume stood at 3056 shares, with a closing price of 10,675.

