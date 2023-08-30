Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at ₹9595.05 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was ₹9677.65, while the low was ₹9510. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹290,631.23 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹10,036.7 and a low of ₹8,076.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,405 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9690.65, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹9620.1
The current stock price of Maruti is ₹9690.65 with a net change of 70.55 and a percent change of 0.73. This means that the stock price has increased by 70.55 points or 0.73% compared to the previous trading session.
Maruti share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.36%
|3 Months
|-0.78%
|6 Months
|11.56%
|YTD
|14.61%
|1 Year
|8.91%
Maruti Live Updates
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA
Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9621, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹9595.05
The current data of Maruti stock shows that the price is ₹9621 with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 25.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.27% or 25.95 points.
Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9595.05 on last trading day
On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's total traded volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 7,405 shares. The closing price of Maruti Suzuki's stock on the BSE was ₹9,595.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!