Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at ₹9595.05 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was ₹9677.65, while the low was ₹9510. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹290,631.23 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹10,036.7 and a low of ₹8,076.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,405 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.