Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:48 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 9620.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9690.65 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at 9595.05 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 9677.65, while the low was 9510. The company's market capitalization stood at 290,631.23 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 10,036.7 and a low of 8,076.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,405 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:48 AM IST Maruti share price update :Maruti trading at ₹9690.65, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹9620.1

The current stock price of Maruti is 9690.65 with a net change of 70.55 and a percent change of 0.73. This means that the stock price has increased by 70.55 points or 0.73% compared to the previous trading session.

30 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Maruti share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.36%
3 Months-0.78%
6 Months11.56%
YTD14.61%
1 Year8.91%
30 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Maruti Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹9621, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹9595.05

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the price is 9621 with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 25.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.27% or 25.95 points.

30 Aug 2023, 08:09 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9595.05 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's total traded volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 7,405 shares. The closing price of Maruti Suzuki's stock on the BSE was 9,595.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.