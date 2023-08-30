Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading in March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at ₹9595.05 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was ₹9677.65, while the low was ₹9510. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹290,631.23 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹10,036.7 and a low of ₹8,076.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,405 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Maruti is ₹9690.65 with a net change of 70.55 and a percent change of 0.73. This means that the stock price has increased by 70.55 points or 0.73% compared to the previous trading session.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.36%
|3 Months
|-0.78%
|6 Months
|11.56%
|YTD
|14.61%
|1 Year
|8.91%
The current data of Maruti stock shows that the price is ₹9621 with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 25.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.27% or 25.95 points.
On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's total traded volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 7,405 shares. The closing price of Maruti Suzuki's stock on the BSE was ₹9,595.05.
