Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stock sees gains in today's trading session

On the last day of trading, Maruti's stock opened at ₹10459.95 and closed at ₹10426.45. The stock had a high of ₹10846.1 and a low of ₹10448.3 during the day. Maruti's market capitalization is ₹318782.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also ₹10846.1, while the 52-week low is ₹8076.65. The stock had a trading volume of 49666 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.96%
|3 Months
|13.28%
|6 Months
|22.95%
|YTD
|25.8%
|1 Year
|16.8%
The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is ₹10552.9, which represents a percent change of 1.21. The net change in the stock price is 126.45.
On the last day of March, the BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki was 49,666 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹10,426.45.
