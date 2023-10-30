Hello User
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stock sees gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 10426.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10552.9 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading, Maruti's stock opened at 10459.95 and closed at 10426.45. The stock had a high of 10846.1 and a low of 10448.3 during the day. Maruti's market capitalization is 318782.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also 10846.1, while the 52-week low is 8076.65. The stock had a trading volume of 49666 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Maruti share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.96%
3 Months13.28%
6 Months22.95%
YTD25.8%
1 Year16.8%
30 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10552.9, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹10426.45

The current data for Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 10552.9, which represents a percent change of 1.21. The net change in the stock price is 126.45.

30 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10426.45 on last trading day

On the last day of March, the BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki was 49,666 shares. The closing price for the stock was 10,426.45.

