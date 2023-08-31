comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 30 2023 15:59:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 122.05 2.09%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.65 -1.31%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,418.3 -0.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,578.95 -0.71%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 605.55 -0.16%
LIVE UPDATES

Maruti Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:21 AM IST

Maruti stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 9620.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9764.4 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MarutiPremium
Maruti

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at 9673.95 and closed at 9620.1. The stock reached a high of 9814.9 and a low of 9625 during the day. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki stood at 294,963.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were recorded at 10,036.7 and 8,076.65 respectively. The BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki shares was 25,623.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:22:01 AM IST

Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9620.1 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Maruti BSE had a trading volume of 25,623 shares, with a closing price of 9,620.1.

