Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Maruti Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Livemint

Maruti stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 9620.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9764.4 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of March, Maruti Suzuki's stock opened at 9673.95 and closed at 9620.1. The stock reached a high of 9814.9 and a low of 9625 during the day. The market capitalization of Maruti Suzuki stood at 294,963.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were recorded at 10,036.7 and 8,076.65 respectively. The BSE volume for Maruti Suzuki shares was 25,623.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹9620.1 on last trading day

On the last day of March, Maruti BSE had a trading volume of 25,623 shares, with a closing price of 9,620.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.