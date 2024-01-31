Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti's Stock Plummets on the Market

Maruti Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Maruti's stock opened at ₹9995.75 and closed at ₹9993.5. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹10027.2, while the lowest price was ₹9931.35. Maruti's market capitalization is valued at ₹313,248.72 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹10930 and ₹8127.05 respectively. A total of 12,797 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Maruti is ₹9963.3. There has been a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -30.2, which means the stock has decreased by ₹30.2.
On the last day of March, Maruti recorded a volume of 12,797 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹9,993.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!