Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stock prices decline, trading in the red today

On the last day of trading, Maruti's stock opened at ₹10,741.3 and closed at ₹10,552.9. The stock reached its highest point of ₹10,741.3 and its lowest point of ₹10,248.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Maruti is ₹313,938.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹10,846.1 and the 52-week low is ₹8,076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti was 11,591 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.