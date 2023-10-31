Hello User
Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stock prices decline, trading in the red today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Maruti stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 10552.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10392.55 per share. Investors should monitor Maruti stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Maruti

On the last day of trading, Maruti's stock opened at 10,741.3 and closed at 10,552.9. The stock reached its highest point of 10,741.3 and its lowest point of 10,248.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Maruti is 313,938.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 10,846.1 and the 52-week low is 8,076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti was 11,591 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Maruti share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.06%
3 Months9.86%
6 Months21.05%
YTD23.86%
1 Year9.54%
31 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Maruti share price Today :Maruti trading at ₹10392.55, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹10552.9

The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is 10,392.55 with a percent change of -1.52. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.52% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is -160.35, suggesting a decline of 160.35. Overall, this data indicates a negative movement in the Maruti stock.

31 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Maruti share price Live :Maruti closed at ₹10552.9 on last trading day

On the last day of March, the volume of Maruti shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 11,591 shares. The closing price for the day was 10,552.9.

