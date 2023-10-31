Maruti share price Today Live Updates : Maruti stock prices decline, trading in the red today

On the last day of trading, Maruti's stock opened at ₹10,741.3 and closed at ₹10,552.9. The stock reached its highest point of ₹10,741.3 and its lowest point of ₹10,248.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Maruti is ₹313,938.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹10,846.1 and the 52-week low is ₹8,076.65. The BSE volume for Maruti was 11,591 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.06%
|3 Months
|9.86%
|6 Months
|21.05%
|YTD
|23.86%
|1 Year
|9.54%
The current data of Maruti stock shows that the stock price is ₹10,392.55 with a percent change of -1.52. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.52% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is -160.35, suggesting a decline of ₹160.35. Overall, this data indicates a negative movement in the Maruti stock.
On the last day of March, the volume of Maruti shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 11,591 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹10,552.9.
