MASTEK Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

MASTEK Share Price Today : On the last day, MASTEK opened at ₹2915.15 and closed at ₹2928.25. The stock had a high of ₹3055 and a low of ₹2883.1. The market capitalization of MASTEK is ₹9340.43 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2988 and the 52-week low is ₹1475.45. The BSE volume for MASTEK was 13625 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST
MASTEK share price Live :MASTEK closed at ₹2928.25 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for MASTEK on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,625. The closing price for the day was ₹2,928.25.