MASTEK Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MASTEK stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 3.99 %. The stock closed at 2928.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3045 per share. Investors should monitor MASTEK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MASTEK Stock Price Today

MASTEK Share Price Today : On the last day, MASTEK opened at 2915.15 and closed at 2928.25. The stock had a high of 3055 and a low of 2883.1. The market capitalization of MASTEK is 9340.43 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 2988 and the 52-week low is 1475.45. The BSE volume for MASTEK was 13625 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST MASTEK share price Live :MASTEK closed at ₹2928.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MASTEK on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,625. The closing price for the day was 2,928.25.

