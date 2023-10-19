MASTEK share price Today Live Updates : MASTEK stock surges with positive trading performance

On the last day, MASTEK's stock opened at ₹2433.8 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹2459 and a low of ₹2350 during the day. The market capitalization of MASTEK is ₹7202.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2535.1 and the 52-week low is ₹1475.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 7091 shares.
The low price of Mastek stock today was ₹2332.8 and the high price was ₹2401.5.
The current data for MASTEK stock shows that the price is ₹2379.05. There has been a 1.02% percent change, resulting in a net change of 23.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.55%
|3 Months
|10.8%
|6 Months
|48.78%
|YTD
|38.17%
|1 Year
|44.54%
The current data of MASTEK stock shows that the price is ₹2354.3. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.03. The net change in the stock price is -0.8.
On the last day of trading for MASTEK on the BSE, a total of 7,091 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,433.8.
