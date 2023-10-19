Hello User
MASTEK share price Today Live Updates : MASTEK stock surges with positive trading performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MASTEK stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 2355.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2379.05 per share. Investors should monitor MASTEK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MASTEK

On the last day, MASTEK's stock opened at 2433.8 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 2459 and a low of 2350 during the day. The market capitalization of MASTEK is 7202.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2535.1 and the 52-week low is 1475.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 7091 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST Mastek share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Mastek stock today was 2332.8 and the high price was 2401.5.

19 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST MASTEK Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST MASTEK share price update :MASTEK trading at ₹2379.05, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹2355.1

The current data for MASTEK stock shows that the price is 2379.05. There has been a 1.02% percent change, resulting in a net change of 23.95.

19 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST MASTEK share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.55%
3 Months10.8%
6 Months48.78%
YTD38.17%
1 Year44.54%
19 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST MASTEK share price Today :MASTEK trading at ₹2354.3, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹2355.1

The current data of MASTEK stock shows that the price is 2354.3. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.03. The net change in the stock price is -0.8.

19 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST MASTEK share price Live :MASTEK closed at ₹2433.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MASTEK on the BSE, a total of 7,091 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,433.8.

