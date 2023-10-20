Hello User
MASTEK share price Today Live Updates : MASTEK Stock Plummets Amid Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MASTEK stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -2.16 %. The stock closed at 2339.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2289.15 per share. Investors should monitor MASTEK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MASTEK

On the last day of trading, MASTEK opened at 2401.5 and closed at 2355.1. The highest price reached during the day was 2401.5, while the lowest price was 2197.35. The market capitalization of MASTEK is 7124.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2535.1, and the 52-week low is 1475.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12465 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Mastek share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Mastek stock is 2270 and the high price is 2320.5.

20 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST MASTEK Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST MASTEK share price update :MASTEK trading at ₹2289.15, down -2.16% from yesterday's ₹2339.8

The current data of MASTEK stock shows that the price is 2289.15. There has been a percent change of -2.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -50.65, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST MASTEK share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.7%
3 Months8.68%
6 Months31.02%
YTD36.93%
1 Year43.43%
20 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST MASTEK share price Today :MASTEK trading at ₹2324.65, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹2355.1

The current data of MASTEK stock shows that the price is 2324.65. There has been a percent change of -1.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -30.45, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount.

20 Oct 2023, 08:25 AM IST MASTEK share price Live :MASTEK closed at ₹2355.1 on last trading day

On the last day, MASTEK's BSE volume was 12,465 shares with a closing price of 2,355.1.

