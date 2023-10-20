MASTEK share price Today Live Updates : MASTEK Stock Plummets Amid Market Volatility

On the last day of trading, MASTEK opened at ₹2401.5 and closed at ₹2355.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2401.5, while the lowest price was ₹2197.35. The market capitalization of MASTEK is ₹7124.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2535.1, and the 52-week low is ₹1475.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12465 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The current day's low price of Mastek stock is ₹2270 and the high price is ₹2320.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.7%
|3 Months
|8.68%
|6 Months
|31.02%
|YTD
|36.93%
|1 Year
|43.43%
