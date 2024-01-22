MASTEK share price Today Live Updates : MASTEK Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

MASTEK Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of MASTEK was ₹2964.8, the close price was ₹2912.55, the high was ₹2964.8, and the low was ₹2772. The market cap of MASTEK was ₹8591.97 cr. The 52-week high was ₹3066.1, and the 52-week low was ₹1475.45. The BSE volume for MASTEK was 2841 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Mastek share price live: Today's Price range The Mastek stock's low price for the day was ₹2772, while the high price was ₹2964.8.

MASTEK share price update :MASTEK trading at ₹2801, down -3.83% from yesterday's ₹2912.55 The current data for MASTEK stock shows that the price is ₹2801, with a percent change of -3.83 and a net change of -111.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 111.55 points.

MASTEK share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Newgen Software Technologies 821.0 -14.45 -1.73 900.0 190.55 11437.46 CE Info Systems 2044.0 33.65 1.67 2340.0 983.45 10968.26 Mastek 2801.0 -111.55 -3.83 3066.1 1475.45 8550.0 Rategain Travel Technologies 752.75 3.0 0.4 788.9 314.0 8153.58 Infibeam Avenues 26.08 -0.28 -1.06 28.19 12.85 6951.54

MASTEK share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.59% 3 Months 18.02% 6 Months 35.21% YTD 3.38% 1 Year 73.3%

MASTEK share price Live :MASTEK closed at ₹2912.55 on last trading day On the last day, MASTEK BSE had a volume of 2,841 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,912.55.