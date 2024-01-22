 MASTEK share price Today Live Updates : MASTEK Stocks Plummet in Trading Session | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

MASTEK share price Today Live Updates : MASTEK Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

4 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:14 AM IST
Livemint

MASTEK stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -3.83 %. The stock closed at 2912.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2801 per share. Investors should monitor MASTEK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MASTEK Stock Price TodayPremium
MASTEK Stock Price Today

MASTEK Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of MASTEK was 2964.8, the close price was 2912.55, the high was 2964.8, and the low was 2772. The market cap of MASTEK was 8591.97 cr. The 52-week high was 3066.1, and the 52-week low was 1475.45. The BSE volume for MASTEK was 2841 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:14:25 AM IST

Mastek share price live: Today's Price range

The Mastek stock's low price for the day was 2772, while the high price was 2964.8.

22 Jan 2024, 11:02:57 AM IST

MASTEK share price update :MASTEK trading at ₹2801, down -3.83% from yesterday's ₹2912.55

The current data for MASTEK stock shows that the price is 2801, with a percent change of -3.83 and a net change of -111.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 111.55 points.

22 Jan 2024, 10:38:51 AM IST

MASTEK share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Newgen Software Technologies821.0-14.45-1.73900.0190.5511437.46
CE Info Systems2044.033.651.672340.0983.4510968.26
Mastek2801.0-111.55-3.833066.11475.458550.0
Rategain Travel Technologies752.753.00.4788.9314.08153.58
Infibeam Avenues26.08-0.28-1.0628.1912.856951.54
22 Jan 2024, 10:25:14 AM IST

MASTEK share price Today :MASTEK trading at ₹2801, down -3.83% from yesterday's ₹2912.55

The current data for MASTEK stock shows that the price is 2801, with a percent change of -3.83 and a net change of -111.55. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 3.83% and the actual decrease in price is 111.55.

22 Jan 2024, 10:11:55 AM IST

Mastek share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Mastek stock for today is 2772, while the high price is 2964.8.

22 Jan 2024, 09:57:06 AM IST

MASTEK Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:53:40 AM IST

MASTEK share price update :MASTEK trading at ₹2801, down -3.83% from yesterday's ₹2912.55

The current data for MASTEK stock shows that the stock price is 2801. There has been a percent change of -3.83, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -111.55, suggesting a decrease of 111.55 in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 09:33:52 AM IST

MASTEK share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.59%
3 Months18.02%
6 Months35.21%
YTD3.38%
1 Year73.3%
22 Jan 2024, 09:17:52 AM IST

MASTEK share price Today :MASTEK trading at ₹2801, down -3.83% from yesterday's ₹2912.55

MASTEK stock is currently priced at 2801, with a percent change of -3.83 and a net change of -111.55. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value by 3.83% or 111.55.

22 Jan 2024, 08:08:14 AM IST

MASTEK share price Live :MASTEK closed at ₹2912.55 on last trading day

On the last day, MASTEK BSE had a volume of 2,841 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,912.55.

