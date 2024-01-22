MASTEK share price Today Live Updates : MASTEK Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

MASTEK Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of MASTEK was ₹2964.8, the close price was ₹2912.55, the high was ₹2964.8, and the low was ₹2772. The market cap of MASTEK was ₹8591.97 cr. The 52-week high was ₹3066.1, and the 52-week low was ₹1475.45. The BSE volume for MASTEK was 2841 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Mastek stock's low price for the day was ₹2772, while the high price was ₹2964.8.
The current data for MASTEK stock shows that the price is ₹2801, with a percent change of -3.83 and a net change of -111.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 111.55 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Newgen Software Technologies
|821.0
|-14.45
|-1.73
|900.0
|190.55
|11437.46
|CE Info Systems
|2044.0
|33.65
|1.67
|2340.0
|983.45
|10968.26
|Mastek
|2801.0
|-111.55
|-3.83
|3066.1
|1475.45
|8550.0
|Rategain Travel Technologies
|752.75
|3.0
|0.4
|788.9
|314.0
|8153.58
|Infibeam Avenues
|26.08
|-0.28
|-1.06
|28.19
|12.85
|6951.54
The current data for MASTEK stock shows that the price is ₹2801, with a percent change of -3.83 and a net change of -111.55. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 3.83% and the actual decrease in price is ₹111.55.
The low price of Mastek stock for today is ₹2772, while the high price is ₹2964.8.
The current data for MASTEK stock shows that the stock price is ₹2801. There has been a percent change of -3.83, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -111.55, suggesting a decrease of ₹111.55 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.59%
|3 Months
|18.02%
|6 Months
|35.21%
|YTD
|3.38%
|1 Year
|73.3%
MASTEK stock is currently priced at ₹2801, with a percent change of -3.83 and a net change of -111.55. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value by 3.83% or ₹111.55.
On the last day, MASTEK BSE had a volume of 2,841 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,912.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!