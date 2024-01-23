Hello User
MASTEK Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MASTEK stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -3.83 %. The stock closed at 2912.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2801 per share. Investors should monitor MASTEK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MASTEK Stock Price Today

MASTEK Share Price Today : On the last day, MASTEK opened at 2964.8 and closed at 2912.55. The highest price recorded during the day was 2964.8, while the lowest price was 2772. The market capitalization of MASTEK is 8591.97 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 3066.1 and a low of 1475.45. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 2841.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST MASTEK share price Live :MASTEK closed at ₹2912.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MASTEK on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,841. The closing price for the shares was 2,912.55.

