MASTEK share price Today Live Updates : MASTEK Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

On the last day, Mastek's stock opened at ₹2320.5 and closed at ₹2339.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2332.6, while the lowest price was ₹2220. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6893.27 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹2535.1 and a low of ₹1475.45. The total BSE volume for the day was 7745 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.