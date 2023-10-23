MASTEK share price Today Live Updates : MASTEK Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

On the last day, Mastek's stock opened at ₹2320.5 and closed at ₹2339.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2332.6, while the lowest price was ₹2220. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6893.27 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹2535.1 and a low of ₹1475.45. The total BSE volume for the day was 7745 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Intellect Design Arena
|647.8
|-27.3
|-4.04
|746.9
|388.0
|8731.06
|Newgen Software Technologies
|1090.0
|-39.6
|-3.51
|1186.0
|327.95
|7592.47
|Mastek
|2203.95
|-66.35
|-2.92
|2535.1
|1475.45
|6727.52
|Rategain Travel Technologies
|623.65
|0.35
|0.06
|649.2
|262.65
|6755.2
|Nazara Technologies
|797.9
|-25.9
|-3.14
|927.25
|481.95
|5280.03
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.83%
|3 Months
|6.58%
|6 Months
|26.99%
|YTD
|31.75%
|1 Year
|32.9%
The current stock price of MASTEK is ₹2250.35. There has been a percent change of -0.88 and a net change of -19.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.88% and has decreased by ₹19.95.
On the last day, MASTEK had a volume of 7745 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was ₹2339.8.
