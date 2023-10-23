Hello User
MASTEK share price Today Live Updates : MASTEK Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:26 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MASTEK stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -2.73 %. The stock closed at 2270.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2208.4 per share. Investors should monitor MASTEK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MASTEK

On the last day, Mastek's stock opened at 2320.5 and closed at 2339.8. The highest price reached during the day was 2332.6, while the lowest price was 2220. The market capitalization of the company is 6893.27 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 2535.1 and a low of 1475.45. The total BSE volume for the day was 7745 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST Mastek share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Mastek reached a low of 2193 and a high of 2250.45 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST MASTEK share price update :MASTEK trading at ₹2208.4, down -2.73% from yesterday's ₹2270.3

The current data for MASTEK stock shows that the stock price is 2208.4. There has been a percent change of -2.73, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -61.9, suggesting a decrease of 61.9 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST MASTEK share price NSE Live :MASTEK trading at ₹2213.35, down -2.51% from yesterday's ₹2270.3

The current data shows that the stock price of MASTEK is 2213.35. There has been a percent change of -2.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in price is -56.95, showing a decline in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST MASTEK share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Intellect Design Arena647.8-27.3-4.04746.9388.08731.06
Newgen Software Technologies1090.0-39.6-3.511186.0327.957592.47
Mastek2203.95-66.35-2.922535.11475.456727.52
Rategain Travel Technologies623.650.350.06649.2262.656755.2
Nazara Technologies797.9-25.9-3.14927.25481.955280.03
23 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST Mastek share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Mastek reached a low of 2204.9 and a high of 2250.45 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST MASTEK Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST MASTEK share price update :MASTEK trading at ₹2228.65, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹2270.3

The current data for MASTEK stock shows that the price is 2228.65. There has been a percent change of -1.83, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -41.65, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 41.65.

23 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST MASTEK share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.83%
3 Months6.58%
6 Months26.99%
YTD31.75%
1 Year32.9%
23 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST MASTEK share price Today :MASTEK trading at ₹2250.35, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹2270.3

The current stock price of MASTEK is 2250.35. There has been a percent change of -0.88 and a net change of -19.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.88% and has decreased by 19.95.

23 Oct 2023, 08:24 AM IST MASTEK share price Live :MASTEK closed at ₹2339.8 on last trading day

On the last day, MASTEK had a volume of 7745 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 2339.8.

