Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MASTEK Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MASTEK stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -4.31 %. The stock closed at 2797.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2677.15 per share. Investors should monitor MASTEK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MASTEK Stock Price Today

MASTEK Share Price Today : On the last day, MASTEK's stock opened at 2850.05 and closed at 2797.65. The stock reached a high of 2850.05 and a low of 2665.3 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 8212.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3066.1 and the 52-week low is 1475.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6722 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST MASTEK share price Live :MASTEK closed at ₹2797.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MASTEK on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 6722. The closing price for the stock was 2797.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.