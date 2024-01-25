MASTEK share price Today Live Updates : MASTEK stock surges in positive trading session

MASTEK Share Price Today : On the last day, MASTEK's stock opened at ₹2681.1 and closed at ₹2673.85. The stock had a high of ₹2731.4 and a low of ₹2617. The market capitalization of MASTEK is ₹8234.46 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3066.1 and the 52-week low is ₹1475.45. The BSE volume for the day was 6614 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.