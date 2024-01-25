MASTEK share price Today Live Updates : MASTEK stock surges in positive trading session

MASTEK Share Price Today : On the last day, MASTEK's stock opened at ₹2681.1 and closed at ₹2673.85. The stock had a high of ₹2731.4 and a low of ₹2617. The market capitalization of MASTEK is ₹8234.46 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3066.1 and the 52-week low is ₹1475.45. The BSE volume for the day was 6614 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for MASTEK stock shows that the price is ₹2695.3. There has been a 0.4 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.85, suggesting that the stock has gained 10.85 points from its previous value.
On the last day of trading for MASTEK on the BSE, the volume was 6614 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2673.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!