MASTEK share price Today Live Updates : MASTEK stock surges in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MASTEK stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 2684.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2695.3 per share. Investors should monitor MASTEK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MASTEK Stock Price Today

MASTEK Share Price Today : On the last day, MASTEK's stock opened at 2681.1 and closed at 2673.85. The stock had a high of 2731.4 and a low of 2617. The market capitalization of MASTEK is 8234.46 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 3066.1 and the 52-week low is 1475.45. The BSE volume for the day was 6614 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:25 AM IST MASTEK share price Today :MASTEK trading at ₹2695.3, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹2684.45

The current data for MASTEK stock shows that the price is 2695.3. There has been a 0.4 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.85, suggesting that the stock has gained 10.85 points from its previous value.

25 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST MASTEK share price Live :MASTEK closed at ₹2673.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MASTEK on the BSE, the volume was 6614 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2673.85.

