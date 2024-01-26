MASTEK share price Today Live Updates : MASTEK Stock Soars in Today's Trading

MASTEK Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MASTEK opened at ₹2723.75 and closed at ₹2684.45. The stock reached a high of ₹2765 and a low of ₹2690. The market capitalization of MASTEK is ₹8405.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3066.1 and the 52-week low is ₹1475.45. On the BSE, a total of 3460 shares of MASTEK were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for MASTEK stock shows that the price is ₹2740.1. There has been a 2.07 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 55.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.
On the last day of trading for MASTEK on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,460. The closing price for the day was ₹2,684.45.
