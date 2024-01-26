Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MASTEK share price Today Live Updates : MASTEK Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MASTEK stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 2.07 %. The stock closed at 2684.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2740.1 per share. Investors should monitor MASTEK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MASTEK Stock Price Today

MASTEK Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MASTEK opened at 2723.75 and closed at 2684.45. The stock reached a high of 2765 and a low of 2690. The market capitalization of MASTEK is 8405.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3066.1 and the 52-week low is 1475.45. On the BSE, a total of 3460 shares of MASTEK were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST MASTEK share price Today :MASTEK trading at ₹2740.1, up 2.07% from yesterday's ₹2684.45

The current data for MASTEK stock shows that the price is 2740.1. There has been a 2.07 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 55.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

26 Jan 2024, 08:26 AM IST MASTEK share price Live :MASTEK closed at ₹2684.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MASTEK on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,460. The closing price for the day was 2,684.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.