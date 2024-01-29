Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MASTEK Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MASTEK stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 2.07 %. The stock closed at 2684.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2740.1 per share. Investors should monitor MASTEK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MASTEK Stock Price Today

MASTEK Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Mastek had an opening price of 2723.75 and a closing price of 2684.45. The stock's high for the day was 2765 and the low was 2690. The market capitalization of Mastek is currently 8405.16 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 3066.1 and the 52-week low is 1475.45. On the BSE, a total of 3460 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST MASTEK share price update :MASTEK closed at ₹2684.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MASTEK on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3460. The closing price for the day was 2684.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!