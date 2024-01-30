Hello User
MASTEK share price Today Live Updates : MASTEK Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MASTEK stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.79 %. The stock closed at 2750.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2800 per share. Investors should monitor MASTEK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MASTEK Stock Price Today

MASTEK Share Price Today : On the last day, MASTEK's open price was 2750.7 and the close price was 2750.65. The stock had a high of 2877 and a low of 2735.75. The market capitalization of MASTEK is 8588.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3066.1 and the 52-week low is 1475.45. On the BSE, there were 9972 shares traded for MASTEK.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST Mastek share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Mastek stock is 2805.5, while the low is 2746.25.

30 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST MASTEK Live Updates

Based on the current data, the stock price of Mastek is 2800, with a percent change of 1.79 and a net change of 49.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and a significant net change.

30 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST MASTEK share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.15%
3 Months10.31%
6 Months37.84%
YTD-0.91%
1 Year71.6%
The current data for MASTEK stock shows that the price is 2800, with a percent change of 1.79 and a net change of 49.35. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.79% and has gained 49.35 points.

30 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST MASTEK share price Live :MASTEK closed at ₹2750.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MASTEK on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9972. The closing price for the stock was 2750.65.

