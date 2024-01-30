MASTEK share price Today Live Updates : MASTEK Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

MASTEK Share Price Today : On the last day, MASTEK's open price was ₹2750.7 and the close price was ₹2750.65. The stock had a high of ₹2877 and a low of ₹2735.75. The market capitalization of MASTEK is ₹8588.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3066.1 and the 52-week low is ₹1475.45. On the BSE, there were 9972 shares traded for MASTEK.
The current day's high for Mastek stock is ₹2805.5, while the low is ₹2746.25.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Mastek is ₹2800, with a percent change of 1.79 and a net change of 49.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and a significant net change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.15%
|3 Months
|10.31%
|6 Months
|37.84%
|YTD
|-0.91%
|1 Year
|71.6%
On the last day of trading for MASTEK on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9972. The closing price for the stock was ₹2750.65.
