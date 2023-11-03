Hello User
Max Healthcare Institute Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

1 min read . 10:31 AM IST
Max Healthcare Institute stock price went down today, 03 Nov 2023, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 580.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 574.95 per share. Investors should monitor Max Healthcare Institute stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Last day, the open price for Max Healthcare Institute was 586.1, and the close price was 580.35. The stock reached a high of 586.1 and a low of 572.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 55,861.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 630, while the 52-week low is 410.55. The BSE volume for the day was 4781 shares.

Max Healthcare Institute share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise5099.9214.754.45362.04078.473328.74
Max Healthcare Institute574.5-5.85-1.01630.0410.5555779.52
Fortis Healthcare334.154.21.27352.0245.425226.93
Global Health829.712.951.59830.3391.0522252.15
Narayana Hrudayalaya1023.6520.32.021134.75705.2520919.39
Max Healthcare Institute closed at ₹580.35 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Max Healthcare Institute was 4781 shares, and the closing price was 580.35.

