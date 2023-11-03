Max Healthcare Institute Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

Last day, the open price for Max Healthcare Institute was ₹586.1, and the close price was ₹580.35. The stock reached a high of ₹586.1 and a low of ₹572.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹55,861.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹630, while the 52-week low is ₹410.55. The BSE volume for the day was 4781 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Nov 2023, 10:31 AM IST
Max Healthcare Institute share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|5099.9
|214.75
|4.4
|5362.0
|4078.4
|73328.74
|Max Healthcare Institute
|574.5
|-5.85
|-1.01
|630.0
|410.55
|55779.52
|Fortis Healthcare
|334.15
|4.2
|1.27
|352.0
|245.4
|25226.93
|Global Health
|829.7
|12.95
|1.59
|830.3
|391.05
|22252.15
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|1023.65
|20.3
|2.02
|1134.75
|705.25
|20919.39
03 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Max Healthcare Institute share price Live :Max Healthcare Institute closed at ₹580.35 on last trading day
