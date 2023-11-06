Hello User
Max Healthcare Institute share price Today Live Updates : Max Healthcare Institute sees gains in the stock market today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Max Healthcare Institute stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 578.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 580 per share. Investors should monitor Max Healthcare Institute stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Max Healthcare Institute

On the last day, Max Healthcare Institute's stock opened at 586.1 and closed at 580.35. The highest price reached during the day was 586.1, while the lowest price was 572.8. The company has a market capitalization of 56,254.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 630, and the 52-week low is 410.55. A total of 10,362 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Max Healthcare Institute on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Max Healthcare Institute share price Today :Max Healthcare Institute trading at ₹580, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹578.5

The current data for Max Healthcare Institute stock shows that the price is 580, with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 1.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change.

06 Nov 2023, 08:25 AM IST Max Healthcare Institute share price Live :Max Healthcare Institute closed at ₹580.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Max Healthcare Institute had a trading volume of 10,362 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 580.35.

