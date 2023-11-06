Max Healthcare Institute share price Today Live Updates : Max Healthcare Institute sees gains in the stock market today

On the last day, Max Healthcare Institute's stock opened at ₹586.1 and closed at ₹580.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹586.1, while the lowest price was ₹572.8. The company has a market capitalization of ₹56,254.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹630, and the 52-week low is ₹410.55. A total of 10,362 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Max Healthcare Institute on the last day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Max Healthcare Institute stock shows that the price is ₹580, with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 1.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change.
On the last day, Max Healthcare Institute had a trading volume of 10,362 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹580.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!