Max Healthcare Institute share price Today Live Updates : Max Healthcare Institute Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Max Healthcare Institute's stock opened at ₹580 and closed at ₹578.5. The high for the day was ₹608.45, while the low was ₹570.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹57,872.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹630, and the 52-week low is ₹410.55. The BSE volume for the day was 53,469 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.