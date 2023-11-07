Hello User
Max Healthcare Institute share price Today Live Updates : Max Healthcare Institute Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Max Healthcare Institute stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 595.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 598.7 per share. Investors should monitor Max Healthcare Institute stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Max Healthcare Institute

On the last day, Max Healthcare Institute's stock opened at 580 and closed at 578.5. The high for the day was 608.45, while the low was 570.75. The market capitalization of the company is 57,872.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 630, and the 52-week low is 410.55. The BSE volume for the day was 53,469 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Max Healthcare Institute share price Live :Max Healthcare Institute trading at ₹598.7, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹595.65

The current data for Max Healthcare Institute stock shows that the price is 598.7 with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 3.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.51% and has gained 3.05 points.

Click here for Max Healthcare Institute Profit Loss

07 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Max Healthcare Institute Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Max Healthcare Institute share price update :Max Healthcare Institute trading at ₹595.65, up 2.96% from yesterday's ₹578.5

Max Healthcare Institute stock is currently priced at 595.65. The stock has experienced a percent change of 2.96, resulting in a net change of 17.15.

07 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Max Healthcare Institute share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.1%
3 Months3.39%
6 Months24.11%
YTD35.14%
1 Year28.34%
07 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Max Healthcare Institute share price Today :Max Healthcare Institute trading at ₹595.65, up 2.96% from yesterday's ₹578.5

Max Healthcare Institute stock has a current price of 595.65, which represents a percent change of 2.96 and a net change of 17.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive price movement, increasing by 2.96% with a net increase of 17.15.

07 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Max Healthcare Institute share price Live :Max Healthcare Institute closed at ₹578.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Max Healthcare Institute on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 53,469. The closing price for the stock was 578.5.

