Max Healthcare Institute share price Today Live Updates : Max Healthcare Institute Shares Surge on Positive Earnings Report

On the last day of trading, Max Healthcare Institute opened at a price of ₹590.05 and closed at ₹595.65. The stock reached a high of ₹601.25 and a low of ₹586.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹58,027.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹630, while the 52-week low is ₹410.55. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 58,955 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|5140.0
|2.2
|0.04
|5362.0
|4078.4
|73905.32
|Max Healthcare Institute
|597.6
|0.5
|0.08
|630.0
|410.55
|58022.35
|Fortis Healthcare
|335.45
|-1.9
|-0.56
|352.0
|245.4
|25325.07
|Global Health
|840.0
|9.45
|1.14
|842.95
|391.05
|22528.39
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|2712.9
|51.8
|1.95
|2685.0
|1762.7
|22500.95
The current data for Max Healthcare Institute stock shows that the price is ₹597.6, with a small percent change of 0.08. The net change is 0.5, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock is relatively stable with a small positive movement.
The low price of Max Healthcare Institute stock for the day is ₹587.75, while the high price is ₹608.95.
The current data of Max Healthcare Institute stock shows that the stock price is ₹596. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.1, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹1.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.13%
|3 Months
|8.27%
|6 Months
|24.13%
|YTD
|35.92%
|1 Year
|30.73%
The current data for Max Healthcare Institute stock shows that the price is ₹589.5 with a percent change of -1.27. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.27%. The net change is -7.6, meaning the stock has decreased by 7.6 points. Overall, this data suggests that Max Healthcare Institute stock has experienced a decline in value.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Max Healthcare Institute was 58,955 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹595.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!