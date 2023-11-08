Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Max Healthcare Institute share price Today Live Updates : Max Healthcare Institute Shares Surge on Positive Earnings Report

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Max Healthcare Institute stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 597.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 597.6 per share. Investors should monitor Max Healthcare Institute stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Max Healthcare Institute

On the last day of trading, Max Healthcare Institute opened at a price of 590.05 and closed at 595.65. The stock reached a high of 601.25 and a low of 586.3. The market capitalization of the company is 58,027.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 630, while the 52-week low is 410.55. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 58,955 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:38 AM IST Max Healthcare Institute share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise5140.02.20.045362.04078.473905.32
Max Healthcare Institute597.60.50.08630.0410.5558022.35
Fortis Healthcare335.45-1.9-0.56352.0245.425325.07
Global Health840.09.451.14842.95391.0522528.39
Dr. Lal Pathlabs2712.951.81.952685.01762.722500.95
08 Nov 2023, 10:38 AM IST Max Healthcare Institute share price Today :Max Healthcare Institute trading at ₹597.6, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹597.1

The current data for Max Healthcare Institute stock shows that the price is 597.6, with a small percent change of 0.08. The net change is 0.5, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock is relatively stable with a small positive movement.

08 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM IST Max Healthcare Institute share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Max Healthcare Institute stock for the day is 587.75, while the high price is 608.95.

08 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Max Healthcare Institute share price update :Max Healthcare Institute trading at ₹596, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹597.1

The current data of Max Healthcare Institute stock shows that the stock price is 596. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.1, which means that the stock price has decreased by 1.1.

08 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Max Healthcare Institute Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Max Healthcare Institute share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.13%
3 Months8.27%
6 Months24.13%
YTD35.92%
1 Year30.73%
08 Nov 2023, 09:22 AM IST Max Healthcare Institute share price Today :Max Healthcare Institute trading at ₹589.5, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹597.1

The current data for Max Healthcare Institute stock shows that the price is 589.5 with a percent change of -1.27. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.27%. The net change is -7.6, meaning the stock has decreased by 7.6 points. Overall, this data suggests that Max Healthcare Institute stock has experienced a decline in value.

08 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Max Healthcare Institute share price Live :Max Healthcare Institute closed at ₹595.65 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Max Healthcare Institute was 58,955 shares. The closing price for the stock was 595.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.