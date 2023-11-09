Max Healthcare Institute share price Today Live Updates : Max Healthcare Institute shares fall amid market uncertainty

On the last day, the Max Healthcare Institute opened at ₹608.95 and closed at ₹597.1. The stock reached a high of ₹608.95 and a low of ₹584.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹57,371.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹630 and ₹410.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 15,663 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.45%
|3 Months
|9.08%
|6 Months
|23.0%
|YTD
|34.36%
|1 Year
|29.23%
The current stock price of Max Healthcare Institute is ₹590.35 with a percent change of -1.13. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.13% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is -6.75, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹6.75.
On the last day, Max Healthcare Institute saw a trading volume of 15,663 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹597.1.
