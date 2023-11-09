Hello User
Max Healthcare Institute share price Today Live Updates : Max Healthcare Institute shares fall amid market uncertainty

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Max Healthcare Institute stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -1.13 %. The stock closed at 597.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 590.35 per share. Investors should monitor Max Healthcare Institute stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Max Healthcare Institute

On the last day, the Max Healthcare Institute opened at 608.95 and closed at 597.1. The stock reached a high of 608.95 and a low of 584.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 57,371.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 630 and 410.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 15,663 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Max Healthcare Institute share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.45%
3 Months9.08%
6 Months23.0%
YTD34.36%
1 Year29.23%
09 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Max Healthcare Institute share price Today :Max Healthcare Institute trading at ₹590.35, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹597.1

The current stock price of Max Healthcare Institute is 590.35 with a percent change of -1.13. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.13% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is -6.75, which means that the stock has decreased by 6.75.

09 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Max Healthcare Institute share price Live :Max Healthcare Institute closed at ₹597.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Max Healthcare Institute saw a trading volume of 15,663 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 597.1.

