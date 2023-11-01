Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stocks soar in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 1965.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1974.7 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 1992.9 and closed at 1969.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 2019.9 and a low of 1955.6. The market capitalization of the company is 39,650.24 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 2483, while the 52-week low is 612.8. The BSE volume for the day was 82,332 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1974.7, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹1965.9

The current data of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the stock price is 1974.7. There has been a percent change of 0.45, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 8.8, further suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

01 Nov 2023, 08:26 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹1969.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a trading volume of 82,332 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the company's shares was 1,969.8.

