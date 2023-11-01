Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stocks soar in trading today

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹1992.9 and closed at ₹1969.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹2019.9 and a low of ₹1955.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹39,650.24 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2483, while the 52-week low is ₹612.8. The BSE volume for the day was 82,332 shares.
The current data of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the stock price is ₹1974.7. There has been a percent change of 0.45, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 8.8, further suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a trading volume of 82,332 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the company's shares was ₹1,969.8.
