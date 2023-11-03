Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹1942.15 and closed at ₹1919.1. The stock had a high of ₹1973.9 and a low of ₹1914.75. The company has a market capitalization of ₹38,889.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2483 and the 52-week low is ₹612.8. On the BSE, a total of 34,934 shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.