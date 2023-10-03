Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 2185.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2192.35 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

The last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders saw an open price of 2204.95 and a closing price of 2185.5. The stock reached a high of 2232.75 and a low of 2181.6. The company has a market capitalization of 44,217.51 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 2483 and a low of 412.45. On the BSE, 67,029 shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2185.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 67,029. The closing price for the day was 2,185.5.

