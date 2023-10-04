Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders sees stock decline

1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 2192.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2187.55 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 2199.95 and closed at 2192.35. The stock's high for the day was 2202.15, while the low was 2165.05. The market capitalization of the company is 44120.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2483, and the 52-week low is 412.45. On the BSE, a total of 55,376 shares were traded for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2187.55, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹2192.35

The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the price is 2187.55, with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -4.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.22% and by 4.8 points.

04 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2192.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a volume of 55,376 shares and closed at a price of 2,192.35.

