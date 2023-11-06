Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders sees upward trade trend

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 1922.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1933.65 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

On the last day, the stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 1946.45 and closed at 1928.2. The stock had a high of 1960 and a low of 1920 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 38776.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2483 and the 52-week low is 612.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 26,745 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1933.65, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹1922.6

The current price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is 1933.65, with a net change of 11.05 and a percent change of 0.57. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 11.05 points, or 0.57% compared to the previous trading day.

06 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹1928.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the BSE, there were 26,745 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1928.2.

