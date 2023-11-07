Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' Stock Surges

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹1947.95 and closed at ₹1922.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1967, while the lowest was ₹1915.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹39,142.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2483, and the 52-week low is ₹612.8. A total of 78,837 shares were traded on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.5%
|3 Months
|8.81%
|6 Months
|152.46%
|YTD
|144.63%
|1 Year
|148.5%
