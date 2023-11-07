Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' Stock Surges

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 1940.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1960.6 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 1947.95 and closed at 1922.6. The highest price reached during the day was 1967, while the lowest was 1915.1. The market capitalization of the company is 39,142.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2483, and the 52-week low is 612.8. A total of 78,837 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:25 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders reached a low of 1933.05 and a high of 1986 on the current day.

07 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1960.6, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹1940.75

The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the stock is currently priced at 1960.6. It has experienced a percent change of 1.02, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 19.85, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has seen a small increase in value.

Click here for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Profit Loss

07 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1940.75, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹1922.6

The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the stock price is 1940.75 with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 18.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percentage change and a positive net change.

07 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.5%
3 Months8.81%
6 Months152.46%
YTD144.63%
1 Year148.5%
07 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1940.75, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹1922.6

The current stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is 1940.75, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 18.15.

07 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹1922.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 78,837. The closing price for the stock was 1922.6.

