Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders was ₹1953.95, while the close price was ₹1940.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1986 and a low of ₹1933.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹39,769.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2483, and the 52-week low is ₹612.8. The BSE volume for the day was 84,239 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2008.0
|36.2
|1.84
|2483.0
|612.8
|40499.35
|Cochin Shipyard
|1054.65
|12.65
|1.21
|1258.0
|411.0
|13872.91
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|764.0
|-6.9
|-0.9
|919.45
|526.78
|10907.41
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|780.0
|5.1
|0.66
|973.95
|390.7
|8935.06
|Shipping Corporation Of India
|135.65
|2.3
|1.72
|164.0
|79.5
|6318.56
The current data of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the stock price is ₹2007.3. There has been a 1.8% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 35.5.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock reached a low price of ₹1971 and a high price of ₹2015.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is currently priced at ₹1989.3. It has experienced a 0.89% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 17.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.26%
|3 Months
|9.91%
|6 Months
|158.33%
|YTD
|148.63%
|1 Year
|143.41%
The current stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is ₹1971.8 with a net change of 31.05, representing a percent change of 1.6.
On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 84,239. The closing price for the day was ₹1,940.75.
