Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 1.8 %. The stock closed at 1971.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2007.3 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders was 1953.95, while the close price was 1940.75. The stock reached a high of 1986 and a low of 1933.05. The market capitalization of the company is 39,769.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2483, and the 52-week low is 612.8. The BSE volume for the day was 84,239 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:34 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders2008.036.21.842483.0612.840499.35
Cochin Shipyard1054.6512.651.211258.0411.013872.91
Great Eastern Shipping Company764.0-6.9-0.9919.45526.7810907.41
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers780.05.10.66973.95390.78935.06
Shipping Corporation Of India135.652.31.72164.079.56318.56
08 Nov 2023, 10:28 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2007.3, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹1971.8

The current data of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the stock price is 2007.3. There has been a 1.8% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 35.5.

08 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock reached a low price of 1971 and a high price of 2015.

08 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1989.3, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹1971.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is currently priced at 1989.3. It has experienced a 0.89% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 17.5.

08 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.26%
3 Months9.91%
6 Months158.33%
YTD148.63%
1 Year143.41%
08 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1971.8, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹1940.75

The current stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is 1971.8 with a net change of 31.05, representing a percent change of 1.6.

08 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹1940.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 84,239. The closing price for the day was 1,940.75.

