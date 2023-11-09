Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 1971.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1981.1 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

On the last day of trading, the open price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders was 1986.95, with a close price of 1971.8. The stock reached a high of 2018.7 and a low of 1960.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 39,956.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2483 and 612.8, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 38,538 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.37%
3 Months10.9%
6 Months161.68%
YTD150.32%
1 Year145.07%
09 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1981.1, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹1971.8

The current stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is 1981.1, which represents a 0.47% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 9.3.

09 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹1971.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders recorded a volume of 38,538 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1971.8.

