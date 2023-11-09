Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, the open price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders was ₹1986.95, with a close price of ₹1971.8. The stock reached a high of ₹2018.7 and a low of ₹1960.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹39,956.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2483 and ₹612.8, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 38,538 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.37%
|3 Months
|10.9%
|6 Months
|161.68%
|YTD
|150.32%
|1 Year
|145.07%
The current stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is ₹1981.1, which represents a 0.47% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 9.3.
On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders recorded a volume of 38,538 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹1971.8.
