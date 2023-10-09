Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -1.98 %. The stock closed at 2150.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2107.8 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 2166.35 and closed at 2154.95. The stock reached a high of 2187.75 and a low of 2141.2. The market capitalization of the company is 43370.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2483, while the 52-week low is 484.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 47418 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders reached a low of 2075.6 and a high of 2125.4 on the current day.

09 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price NSE Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2107.8, down -1.98% from yesterday's ₹2150.35

The current data of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the stock price is 2107.8. There has been a percent change of -1.98, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -42.55, suggesting a decrease of 42.55 in the stock price.

09 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2150.35, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹2154.95

As of the current data, the stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is 2150.35. There has been a percentage change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.6, suggesting a decrease of 4.6 in the stock price.

09 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2154.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a volume of 47,418 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was 2,154.95.

