Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stocks Plummet

On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹2166.35 and closed at ₹2154.95. The stock reached a high of ₹2187.75 and a low of ₹2141.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹43370.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2483, while the 52-week low is ₹484.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 47418 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
