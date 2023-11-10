Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 10 Nov 2023, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 1981.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1999.85 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

On the last day, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 2010.05 and closed at 1981.1. The stock's high for the day was 2068.85 and the low was 1987. The market capitalization of the company is 40,334.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2483 and the 52-week low is 612.8. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 99,595 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹1981.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a volume of 99,595 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1981.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.