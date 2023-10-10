Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

1 min read . 08:15 AM IST
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -3.56 %. The stock closed at 2150.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2073.7 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 2125.4 and closed at 2150.35 on the last day. The stock had a high of 2125.4 and a low of 2064. The market capitalization of the company is 41824.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2483 and the 52-week low is 484.95. The BSE volume for the day was 34,975 shares.

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a volume of 34,975 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,150.35.

