Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Sees Upward Trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 4.55 %. The stock closed at 2073.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2168.05 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 2190.05 and closed at 2073.7. The stock reached a high of 2219.55 and a low of 2161. With a market capitalization of 43,727.4 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 2483 and a 52-week low of 569.3. The BSE volume for the day was 175,666 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2168.05, up 4.55% from yesterday's ₹2073.7

The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is currently trading at 2168.05. It has experienced a 4.55% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 94.35.

11 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2073.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the BSE, the company had a volume of 175,666 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was 2073.7.

