Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Sees Upward Trend

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹2190.05 and closed at ₹2073.7. The stock reached a high of ₹2219.55 and a low of ₹2161. With a market capitalization of ₹43,727.4 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹2483 and a 52-week low of ₹569.3. The BSE volume for the day was 175,666 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.