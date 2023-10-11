Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Sees Upward Trend

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹2190.05 and closed at ₹2073.7. The stock reached a high of ₹2219.55 and a low of ₹2161. With a market capitalization of ₹43,727.4 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹2483 and a 52-week low of ₹569.3. The BSE volume for the day was 175,666 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is currently trading at ₹2168.05. It has experienced a 4.55% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of ₹94.35.
On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the BSE, the company had a volume of 175,666 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2073.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!