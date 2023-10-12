Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

The last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders saw an open price of ₹2187.95 and a close price of ₹2168.05. The stock reached a high of ₹2193.75 and a low of ₹2147.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹43,452.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2483 and the 52-week low is ₹569.3. The BSE volume for the day was 53,658 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.