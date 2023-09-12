Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 2271.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2287.95 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 2260 and closed at 2209.4 on the last day. The stock had a high of 2350 and a low of 2245. The market capitalization of the company is 45806.82 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 2483 and a low of 377. The BSE volume for the day was 237116 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2287.95, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹2271.15

The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the stock price is 2287.95, with a percent change of 0.74. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.74% from its previous close. The net change in the stock price is 16.8, which means that the stock has increased by 16.8 compared to the previous trading day.

12 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2209.4 on last trading day

On the last day of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 237,116 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 2209.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.