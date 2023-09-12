Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Surges in Trading Today

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹2260 and closed at ₹2209.4 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹2350 and a low of ₹2245. The market capitalization of the company is ₹45806.82 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹2483 and a low of ₹377. The BSE volume for the day was 237116 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the stock price is ₹2287.95, with a percent change of 0.74. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.74% from its previous close. The net change in the stock price is 16.8, which means that the stock has increased by ₹16.8 compared to the previous trading day.
