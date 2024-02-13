Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 2180 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2168.1 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Price Today

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at 2129.75 and closed at 2117.45 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 2236.95 and a low of 2022.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 43,968.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2490 and 612.8, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 135,202 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2168.1, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹2180

The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is currently at 2168.1. It has seen a decrease of 0.55% with a net change of -11.9.

13 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.01%
3 Months0.79%
6 Months17.12%
YTD-4.34%
1 Year201.84%
13 Feb 2024, 09:15 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2218.4, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹2180

The current stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is 2218.4 with a percent change of 1.76 and a net change of 38.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

13 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2117.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the BSE, a total of 135,202 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 2,117.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!