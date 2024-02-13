Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock plummets in trading today

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' stock opened at ₹2129.75 and closed at ₹2117.45 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹2236.95 and a low of ₹2022.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹43,968.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2490 and ₹612.8, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 135,202 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is currently at ₹2168.1. It has seen a decrease of 0.55% with a net change of -11.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.01%
|3 Months
|0.79%
|6 Months
|17.12%
|YTD
|-4.34%
|1 Year
|201.84%
The current stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is ₹2218.4 with a percent change of 1.76 and a net change of 38.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the BSE, a total of 135,202 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹2,117.45.
