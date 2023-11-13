Hello User
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 1996.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1985.4 per share.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at 1999.9, reached a high of 2004.65, and a low of 1990.5. The stock closed at 1982.55. The market capitalization of the company is 40,297.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2483, while the 52-week low is 612.8. The BSE volume for the day was 8447 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price update :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1985.4, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹1996.65

The current stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is 1985.4. It has experienced a decrease of 0.56% in the percentage change, resulting in a net change of -11.25.

13 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.18%
3 Months14.65%
6 Months164.56%
YTD150.1%
1 Year156.62%
13 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹1998, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹1982.55

The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the price is 1998 with a percent change of 0.78. This means that there has been a slight increase in the stock's price. The net change is 15.45, indicating that the stock has increased by this amount.

13 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹1982.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the BSE, a total of 8,447 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,982.55.

