Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹1999.9, reached a high of ₹2004.65, and a low of ₹1990.5. The stock closed at ₹1982.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹40,297.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2483, while the 52-week low is ₹612.8. The BSE volume for the day was 8447 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.