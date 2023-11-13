Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders opened at ₹1999.9, reached a high of ₹2004.65, and a low of ₹1990.5. The stock closed at ₹1982.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹40,297.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2483, while the 52-week low is ₹612.8. The BSE volume for the day was 8447 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is ₹1985.4. It has experienced a decrease of 0.56% in the percentage change, resulting in a net change of -11.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.18%
|3 Months
|14.65%
|6 Months
|164.56%
|YTD
|150.1%
|1 Year
|156.62%
The current data for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock shows that the price is ₹1998 with a percent change of 0.78. This means that there has been a slight increase in the stock's price. The net change is 15.45, indicating that the stock has increased by this amount.
On the last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on the BSE, a total of 8,447 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,982.55.
