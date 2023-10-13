Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stocks Plunge

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 2154.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2140.85 per share. Investors should monitor Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

The last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders saw an open price of 2162 and a close price of 2154.4. The stock had a high of 2167.1 and a low of 2136.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 43178.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2483 and the 52-week low is 569.3. The BSE volume for the day was 41309 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders trading at ₹2140.85, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹2154.4

The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is currently 2140.85. It has experienced a decrease of -0.63%, resulting in a net change of -13.55.

13 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Live :Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed at ₹2154.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a trading volume of 41,309 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2154.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.