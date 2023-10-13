Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price Today Live Updates : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stocks Plunge

The last day of trading for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders saw an open price of ₹2162 and a close price of ₹2154.4. The stock had a high of ₹2167.1 and a low of ₹2136.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹43178.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2483 and the 52-week low is ₹569.3. The BSE volume for the day was 41309 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is currently ₹2140.85. It has experienced a decrease of -0.63%, resulting in a net change of -13.55.
On the last day of trading, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had a trading volume of 41,309 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2154.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!